(2nd LD) Lee condemns Russia's invasion during meeting with Ukrainian envoy
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and vowed to work for its peace during a meeting with Ukrain's top evnoy to South Korea.
Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) and Ambassador-designate Dmytro Ponomarenko met over a video conference and discussed Russia's attack on Ukraine and South Korea's response to the crisis, according to the DP.
"The Lee Jae-myung government will work for peace and the swift withdrawal of Russian troops," Lee was quoted as saying by his party. "Russia's attack on Ukraine cannot be justified by any reason."
Ponomarenko thanked Lee for his support and called for the international community's response, including South Korea, to punish Russia's war criminals.
Main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party is scheduled to have an in-person meeting with Ponomarenko at the party headquarters at 5:30 p.m.
The crisis in Ukraine has emerged as a key topic in South Korea's presidential race.
Lee came under fire for saying during a TV debate last week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took power as a novice politician and "provoked" Russia with a decision to join NATO.
Yoon's campaign, meanwhile, shared a photo on Tuesday of a tangerine made to look like an angry face alongside a caption expressing solidarity with Ukraine, but took the post down later amid criticism it was making light of the war.
Ponomarenko has been an active presence on Twitter, sharing news of the latest developments regarding the Ukraine crisis.
