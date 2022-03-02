Ex-president Park completes address change to new residence in Daegu
DAEGU, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye has changed her address to a new residence in her hometown of Daegu amid growing attention on when she will move into the new home following her release after a presidential pardon.
Park has been staying in a hospital in Seoul even after she was set free under the pardon in December. Her plan to relocate to Daegu was made known last month after Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawyer and aide to Park, revealed that she had bought a house in the southern city.
On Wednesday, local officials in Daegu confirmed that a representative of Park has applied for a residence transfer on her behalf, prompting speculation she may move there soon.
Yoo had earlier said Park could move there in early March. But others speculated that her relocation may come later than expected as presidential security service recently said that recruitment of workers for facilities near Park's residence will be completed in May.
The political community has been watching Park's move closely amid the presidential race as she has commanded strong support of voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
Park was sentenced to a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption and an influence-peddling scandal involving a close friend accused of manipulating her.
She served four years and nine months in prison before the pardon.
