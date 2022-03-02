Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd session on optimism about Ukraine uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for a third consecutive session Wednesday amid continued military tensions in Ukraine and hopes a full-scale war may be avoided. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 4.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 2,703.52 points.
-----------------
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities
SEOUL -- The South Korean government is considering spelling and pronouncing names of Ukrainian cities and other areas in the way Ukrainians want as well, in a shift from the current style that only uses the Russian transliteration, an official said Wednesday.
The move comes at the request of the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul amid keen public attention to the Eastern European country's armed conflict with the invading Russia.
-----------------
(LEAD) Lee meets virtually with Ukrainian ambassador-designate to Seoul
SEOUL -- Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) met virtually with the Ukrainian ambassador-designate to Seoul on Wednesday, his party said.
Lee and Ambassador-designate Dmytro Ponomarenko met over Zoom and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and South Korea's response to the crisis, according to the DP.
-----------------
Courier union agrees to end labor walkout at CJ Logistics
SEOUL -- A national courier union agreed Wednesday to end a protracted labor walkout at CJ Logistics Co., South Korea's No. 1 parcel delivery firm, 63 days after unionists launched a strike demanding better working conditions.
Unionized CJ Logistics workers launched the strike in late December, claiming the company has pocketed most of the profits from hikes in recent delivery charges while neglecting its responsibility to prevent.
-----------------
N. Korea's reluctance to forgo nukes could rise amid Ukraine crisis: ex-USFK chiefs
SEOUL -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further increase North Korea's reluctance to abandon nuclear arms, former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) chiefs have said, raising the need for Seoul and Washington to beef up their combined readiness.
In its monthly newsletter, the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation (KUSAF) released a summary of their recent comments on the Ukraine crisis and its ramifications on the Korean Peninsula without identifying them.
-----------------
S. Koreans bid farewell to former culture minister
SEOUL -- South Koreans bid a final farewell to late former culture minister Lee O-young on Wednesday, in a funeral ceremony led by the culture ministry for one of South Korea's most revered literary critics and novelists.
His family, friends and figures from the culture and art scenes paid their respects to Lee at the National Library of Korea in southern Seoul.
(END)