S. Korean, Russian diplomats discuss North Korea's recent missile test

23:31 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats from South Korea and Russia held phone talks Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile test, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday in its eighth weapons test this year.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov shared their assessments on the situation and discussed the two countries' cooperation to stably manage the Korean Peninsula security, the ministry said.

Noh emphasized the need for an early resumption of nuclear talks with North Korea and called for Russia's role in bringing Pyongyang back to dialogue, the ministry said.
