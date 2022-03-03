Yoon, Ahn reach tentative agreement to field unified candidate
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and minor opposition's Ahn Cheol-soo were said to have reached a tentative deal on Thursday to field an unified candidate in the upcoming presidential election on March 9.
Informed sources said the two met shortly after their final TV debate held Wednesday.
One source said they have reached a "tentative agreement" when asked.
Others said the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn's People's Party were currently working on a joint statement to be released later in the day.
The apparent deal comes after Yoon said that Ahn had rejected his request to merge their candidacies in a press conference on Sunday, one day before the ballots were set to be printed with both of their named on them.
Following his last-minute deal with Yoon, Ahn was expected to withdraw his candidacy, declaring his support for the main opposition presidential candidate.
(END)