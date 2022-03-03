Korean-language dailies

-- Lee, Yoon confront each other on feminism, Daejangdong during last debate before election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee demands special probe on Daejangdong issue after election; Yoon calls him liar (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee calls Yoon core figure of Daejangdong case; Yoon calls him liar (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Life is destroyed, but we will survive' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee asks Yoon if he agrees with special probe into Daejangdong; Yoon rebukes him, saying Lee's party has tried to cover it up (Segye Times)

-- Putin's misjudgment sends Russian economy into chaos (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fierce battles take place in Kharkiv, Kherson (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden says 'dictator' Putin will pay high price (Hankyoreh)

-- Russian troops nearly capture Kharkiv, fierce battles take place in Kyiv (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ukrainian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries in chaos (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. bans Russian planes from U.S. airspace, warns 'Putin will pay high price' (Korea Economic Daily)

