Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee, Yoon confront each other on feminism, Daejangdong during last debate before election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee demands special probe on Daejangdong issue after election; Yoon calls him liar (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee calls Yoon core figure of Daejangdong case; Yoon calls him liar (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Life is destroyed, but we will survive' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee asks Yoon if he agrees with special probe into Daejangdong; Yoon rebukes him, saying Lee's party has tried to cover it up (Segye Times)
-- Putin's misjudgment sends Russian economy into chaos (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fierce battles take place in Kharkiv, Kherson (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden says 'dictator' Putin will pay high price (Hankyoreh)
-- Russian troops nearly capture Kharkiv, fierce battles take place in Kyiv (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ukrainian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries in chaos (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. bans Russian planes from U.S. airspace, warns 'Putin will pay high price' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- One Korean living in Kyiv got out in the nick of time (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Russia seizes Ukraine's Kherson (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates seek to form coalition in dead heat race (Korea Times)
(END)