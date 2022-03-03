(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 3)

As the total number of positive cases approaches 3.5 million, the most effective weapon against the virus is a sufficient supply of medicine to treat patients in the early stages of infection to minimize deaths from Covid-19. (The full vaccination rate has already reached 87.4 percent in Korea). And yet, Paxrovid, an oral Covid-19 treatment, is in short supply, as frequently pointed out by medical institutions. Remdesivir is also lacking. If patients take Paxrobid pills within five days after infection, it can reduce possible deaths by as high as 85 percent.