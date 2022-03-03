(3rd LD) Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies
(ATTN: UPDATES with press conference)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party on Thursday dropped out of the presidential race and declared his support for main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol following a surprise last-minute agreement to merge candidacies.
The deal came on the eve of early voting ahead of the March 9 election and is expected to boost Yoon's chances in a tight race where he is running neck and neck with ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party within the margin of error.
"Both of us, Ahn Cheol-soo and Yoon Suk-yeol, agreed to combine our minds for a better change of the government," Ahn said during a joint news conference with Yoon. "I, Ahn Cheol-soo, decided to support candidate Yoon Suk-yeol."
Yoon said he will honor Ahn's wishes and win the election "without fail" in order to jointly create a "successful government of national unity"
"We will achieve a change of government without fail, and following only the wishes of the people, prepare for an era of grand transformation for change and innovation in the Republic of Korea," the two said in an agreement read by Ahn.
Ahn said he will work to merge the two parties immediately after the election.
The agreement was reached when the two held a surprise meeting in the wee hours earlier Thursday.
"The two candidates met for about 2 1/2 hours from shortly after midnight until nearly 3 a.m. and agreed on these measures," a PPP official told Yonhap News Agency.
"They agreed to merge candidacies and parties without any conditions to honor the wishes of the majority of the people who wish for a change of government," the official said.
The two had been under pressure from conservatives to merge their campaigns but repeatedly clashed over the method, with Ahn initially proposing an opinion poll to pick a unified candidate.
Yoon and Lee have been neck and neck with around 40 percent support each in polls, while Ahn has had around 10 percent.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)