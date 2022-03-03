BOK maintains 4 pct growth estimate for 2021, inches up Q4 estimate to 1.2 pct
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank maintained its earlier 2021 economic growth estimate Thursday but slightly increased its estimate for the fourth quarter, citing larger-than-expected exports.
South Korea's economy grew 4 percent in 2021 after expanding 1.2 percent in the October-December period, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The 2021 growth rate remained unchanged from the BOK's earlier estimate on Jan. 25, but the fourth quarter figure was slightly higher than a projected rise of 1.1 percent.
The 4 percent growth marked a turnaround from a year earlier when the economy shrank 0.9 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth-quarter rate also quickened from a 0.3 percent gain tallied three months earlier.
