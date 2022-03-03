Go to Contents
Coupang closes 2021 with record sales, operating loss

09:09 March 03, 2022

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday that its annual sales revenue and operating loss shot up to an all-time record last year due to increased costs from expansion and the pandemic.

Coupang's consolidated sales in 2021 jumped 54 percent on-year to US$18.4 billion, the largest volume since its launch in 2010, according to the regulatory filing by the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth.

Operating loss widened to a fresh record of $1.49 billion, replacing the previous bottom in 2018.

Net loss came to $1.5 billion, including a $296 million loss from the fire that consumed its distribution center in Icheon in June.

Coupang closes 2021 with record sales, operating loss - 1

Coupang said its losses increased due to higher investment costs to expand its delivery network to get an upper hand in the intensifying competition in the e-commerce sector.

As of the end of 2021, about 9 million users subscribed to Coupang's Wow membership, a premium plan for overnight and next-day delivery.

Coupang also attributed the increased deficit to the higher quarantine costs from the new coronavirus pandemic.

In the October-December period, Coupang's sales increased 34 percent to a quarterly record high of $5.1 billion.

During the three-month period, operating losses nearly tripled to $396.6 million, compared with $131 million a year ago. Net losses deepened to $405 million.

Coupang disclosed the earnings data after the U.S. trading closed. Its stock closed at $25.41 on Thursday in Korea time, down 0.2 percent from the previous session and down from its public offering price of $35.

The firm made its landmark debut on the New York stock market in March 2021.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

