(LEAD) Yoon now unified opposition candidate; Lee ramps up campaigning in Seoul
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The presidential race took a big turn Thursday after Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party agreed to merge campaigns and field Yoon as the unified opposition candidate for the March 9 election.
The deal was announced at their joint press conference at the National Assembly where Ahn declared his support for Yoon and decided to drop out of the race, citing the greater good of a change of government.
"We will achieve a change of government without fail, and following only the wishes of the people, prepare for an era of grand transformation for change and innovation in the Republic of Korea," the two said in the agreement read by Ahn.
The two agreed on a merger deal during late night talks held after a TV presidential debate Wednesday.
The merger is likely to boost Yoon's chances against Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party. The two have been neck and neck with around 40 percent support each in recent polls, while Ahn has had around 10 percent.
The merger also came one day before early voting begins.
After the press conference, Yoon went to the country's central Chungcheong region to attend rallies in Cheonan, Gongju and Sejong. He will later visit Sacheon and Masan in South Gyeongsang Province.
During the rally in Cheonan, Yoon criticized Lee's agenda of "a change of politics" which the ruling party candidate has been pushing to highlight national unity and embrace minor parties in the election.
"They talk about change of politics, but will there be a change without a change of the government?" Yoon said .
Ahn had planned to hold rallies in Seoul, with stops at universities to target young voters, but cancelled his schedule for the day.
Ahn submitted an application of candidacy resignation to the National Election Commission at around 12:30 p.m., making it clear he is no longer in the race.
Lee played down the opposition coalition and focused on undecided voters in Seoul.
"I believe our people and history," he told reporters after his meeting with Peter Chung Soon-taick, the archbishop of Seoul. "Politics appears to be practiced by politicians, but it is actually regular people who do it."
Lee then held a rally under the theme of "society with gender equality," near Bosingak belfry in Jongno, central Seoul, and promoted his policies for women.
Lee will later visit Seoul's Yeongdeungpo and Gangseo districts. In the evening, Lee is scheduled to speak in Geumcheon district, southwestern Seoul, to promote his policies on youth and small businesses.
Kim Dong-yeon, a former finance minister who withdrew his candidacy to support Lee, will join Lee's campaigning in Yeongdeungpo.
Meanwhile, Sim Sang-jeung, the candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, began her schedule in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, and is scheduled to visit Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.
