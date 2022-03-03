1866 -- Bishop Simeon Francois Berneux, who arrived in Korea in 1851 to become its fourth bishop, is executed as part of a larger persecution of Western missionaries and their converts by Korea's rulers. The persecution, which lasted until 1871 and claimed the lives of some 8,000 Korean Catholics and nine foreign missionaries, was aimed at keeping Western influence out of the country. The first Catholic Church in Korea was established in 1784.

