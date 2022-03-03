(LEAD) Prime Minister Kim tests positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test
09:24 March 03, 2022
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Thursday.
He is currently waiting for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result at his official residence, the office added.
Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the virus after visiting Daegu on Monday to attend an event commemorating the 1960 democratic uprising in the city.
Kim's Thursday schedule has been postponed, his office said.
