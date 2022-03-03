Go to Contents
(2nd LD) Prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

15:44 March 03, 2022

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Thursday.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Kim came back positive, according to the office, adding he will receive at-home treatment for seven days at his official residence in Seoul.

Those who came into contact with Kim tested negative in self-administered rapid antigen tests, it added.

Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the virus after visiting Daegu on Monday to attend an event commemorating the 1960 democratic uprising in the city.

He took a PCR test after his rapid antigen test result was positive earlier in the morning.

Kim's public schedule for Thursday has been postponed, his office said. However, he plans to carry out his work online and through videoconferences.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum attends a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on March 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
