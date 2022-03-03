Youn Yuh-jung, Jung Ho-yeon chosen as influential women in global entertainment by U.S. magazine
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actresses Youn Yuh-jung of American immigration film "Minari" and Jung Ho-yeon of hit Netflix drama "Squid Game" have been chosen as among the most influential women in the global entertainment industry by a U.S. entertainment magazine.
Youn and Jung were among the six South Koreans listed as "women that have made an impact in global entertainment" in an article released by Variety on Wednesday (local time) to mark the March 8 International Women's Day.
The four others were "Squid Game" co-star Kim Joo-ryoung; Kim Ji-yeon, CEO of the drama's local production company; Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, a new independent label under Hybe; and Kim Minyoung, vice president of content for Asia Pacific (excluding India) at Netflix.
In the article titled "From Jane Campion to Youn Yuh-jung: Women That Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment," Variety said Youn has had excellent performances for over four decades but it was not until 2021, when she made a Hollywood debut in "Minari," that the United States began to pay attention to her.
Her Soon-ja was an attractive character that the audience could not resist, the magazine said, adding that the role earned her awards from Oscars, the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG), and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts last year.
The magazine introduced Jung as a model-turned-actor who recently won best actress in a drama series at SAG Awards for her role in "Squid Game" and has about 23 million Instagram followers.
