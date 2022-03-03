S. Korean FM to join virtual meeting of MIKTA member states next week
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will have discussions on the Ukraine situation with his counterparts from four other middle-power countries during a virtual session next week, his ministry said Thursday.
The 20th MIKTA Foreign Ministers' Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, chaired by Australia and also joined by Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey. The five nations launched the MIKTA group as a partnership for progress. It is intended to cooperate and collaborate on matters of global importance. MIKTA stands for the initials of the member countries. Australia holds the rotating presidency of the club.
The foreign ministers plan to exchange views on the Ukraine situation as well as the results of Australia's activities as MIKTA chair and next chair Turkey's plans for leading the group, according to the ministry.
"The meeting this time is expected to serve as an opportunity to deepen cooperation among MIKTA countries on the international stage through the review of the results of cooperation so far and exchange of constructive opinions on future activities," its spokesperson Choi Young-sam said at a press briefing.
