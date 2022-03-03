(LEAD) S. Korean Embassy in Ukraine prepares to resume operations after moving to Chernivtsi
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's mission in Ukraine is preparing to resume operations in Chernivtsi, near Romania, after moving out of the capital city of Kyiv, a foreign ministry official said Thursday, as Russia steps up military actions in the country.
Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae and other embassy staff arrived in Chernivtsi on Wednesday night, along with six South Korean nationals who expressed intent to move out of the Ukrainian capital, according to the official.
The ministry earlier announced the mission will be relocated as it became "difficult to continue embassy operations and guarantee the staff's safety due to heightening military threats in the city of Kyiv."
Chernivtsi is where the Seoul ministry has been running a temporary office to support South Korean residents in the European country, along with another office in Lviv, near the Polish border.
As of Thursday afternoon, 38 Korean nationals remained in Ukraine, with 26 of them wishing to stay there.
