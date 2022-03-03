(LEAD) 4 injured in electric shock accident at LG Display's Paju factory
PAJU, South Korea, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Four workers were injured, three of them seriously, after they were electrocuted at South Korea's major display panel maker LG Display Co.'s factory in Paju, north of Seoul, on Thursday, officials said.
All four of them were sent to nearby hospitals, with one said to have sustained burns over much of his or her body.
The injured workers are employees of LS Cable & System Ltd., the country's top wire and cable maker, and were installing a bus duct, a metal duct used to supply a substantial current of electricity, at the time of the accident.
Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
