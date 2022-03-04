4 companies to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Honda Korea Co. and two other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 50,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The four companies, including Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and Yamaha Sports Korea, are recalling a combined 49,246 units of 21 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include software problems in the steering wheel system in Renault Samsung's XM3 SUV, software problems in the airbag control system in Audi's A4 40 TFSI Premium sedan, and the faulty oil cooler system in Honda's CBR1000RR-R SP two wheeler, it said.
Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
