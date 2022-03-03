Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #treasurys #state bonds

S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of state bonds in March

17:01 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$12.02 billion) in government bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.6 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.8 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 4 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 500 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.

South Korea issued 19.32 trillion won in state bonds in February.

This Feb. 4, 2021, file photo shows bank notes being piled up at a Bank of Korea branch in Seoul to be sent to local bank branches ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK