S. Korea to provide 3.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa: FM
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries this year to help fight the global pandemic, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Thursday.
In his opening address for the 5th Korea-Africa Forum in Seoul, Chung said the contribution will be made in close coordination with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
"Korea, as a global vaccine hub, will seek to provide vaccines in a comprehensive package comprising cold chain and medical supplies to ensure equitable access to vaccines," he said.
Chung also vowed to enhance economic cooperation with Africa.
"Korea will continue to seek to develop Africa's renewable energy sources by increasing our Green New Deal ODA," Chung said. ODA stands for the official development assistance.
The forum was attended by ministerial-level representatives from 10 African countries, including Senegal, Malawi and Ghana.
The participating countries adopted a joint statement, dubbed Seoul Declaration 2022, and detailed action plans to boost cooperation in the next five years.
