Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people

20:11 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held telephone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday and said South Korea stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine fighting against Russia's invasion.

"As a country that suffered a tragic war, Korea expresses its respect to President Zelenskyy for his strong leadership. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who have risen resolutely to defend their country," Moon wrote, retweeting Zelenskyy's Twitter post, shortly after their 30-minute telephone talks.

During the talks, Moon expressed his respect for the courage and sacrifice of Ukrainian people, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

Moon told Zelenskyy he expressed his "sincere condolences to the victims of Russia's armed invasion and bereaved families, and pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the (Ukrainian) president and the Ukrainian people fighting against the invasion," Park said.

Moon also told Zelenskyy that Ukraine's sovereignty and territory must be guaranteed, and the conflict should be peacefully resolved.

It was the first time in about two years Moon and Zelenskyy held telephone talks.

South Korea has said it will ban exports of strategic items to Russia and join international efforts to isolate Russian financial institutions from a key global payment system.

South Korea also plans to provide US$10 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In this file photo, President Moon Jae-in presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Feb, 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

