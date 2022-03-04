Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Ahn approve merger of candidacies ahead of early voting (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Ahn shake up presidential race with candidacy merger (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (Segye Times)
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Ahn shake up presidential race with candidacy merger (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, Ahn shake up presidential race with candidacy merger (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Ahn agree to merge candidacies on eve of early voting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul to scrap 35-story height limit for residential buildings (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon-Ahn deal could determine presidential race (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ahn backs out, supports Yoon (Korea Herald)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo steps aside for Yoon Suk-yeol (Korea Times)
(END)