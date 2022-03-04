(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 4)

Given the timing of the alliance — just a day before early voting — supporters of the PPP and DP will fight with their opponents more fiercely than before. No doubt the language of division and confrontation will get even tougher between them. If Yoon and Ahn choose to resort to flinging mud at their rival to help fuel the chronic national division as in the past, their sincerity will be doubted — seriously. Millions of members of a television audience already witnessed such negative attacks on one another during the last TV debate on Wednesday.