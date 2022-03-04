Go to Contents
2.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

07:56 March 04, 2022

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site early Friday, South Korea's weather agency said.

The quake struck about 33 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 2:15 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located.

The epicenter of Friday's quake was at a latitude of 41.24 degrees north and a longitude of 129.22 degrees east at a depth of 29 km. The KMA said the quake occurred naturally.

This image captured from the Korea Meteorological Administration website shows the epicenter of a 2.1 magnitude natural earthquake that struck near North Korea's nuclear testing site in Kilju on March 4, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

