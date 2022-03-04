(2nd LD) Early voting for presidential election kicks off
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Early voting for the presidential election kicked off Friday at 3,552 polling stations nationwide, with ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol among the first to cast their ballots.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party visited a polling station in central Seoul, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party voted in the southeastern city of Busan.
"Politics is done by the people and victory always belongs to the people," Lee told reporters after casting his vote. "I will win without fail together with the people and firmly open the path of unity, economy and peace."
Yoon spoke to reporters after visiting the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The people must take part in early voting in order to change the government and find new hope," he said, recalling that he resigned as prosecutor-general exactly a year ago in protest of the current administration.
His wife, Kim Keon-hee, cast her ballot near their home in southern Seoul, while Lee's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, was reportedly planning to vote away from the public eye amid a recent scandal over allegations she misused public servants and government credit cards.
Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day next Wednesday.
As of 5 p.m., turnout was 15.84 percent, which surpassed the 10.6 percent recorded at the same time during the previous election in May 2017, according to the National Election Commission.
More than 44 million people are eligible to vote in this year's election.
Minor candidate Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party cast her ballot early Friday in Seoul before heading southeast to Changwon, Daegu and Daejeon to meet with voters there.
"This election is an election of grand transformation from a politics of vested interests to a multiparty coalition government of responsibility," she said after voting.
President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook voted at a polling booth near Cheong Wa Dae.
Polling stations will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
This year's presidential election is being held concurrently with by-elections for five parliamentary seats.
Early voting for the parliamentary elections will take place at the same places at the same time.
On the campaign trail, Lee made stops in Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province before heading back to Seoul via Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.
In Seoul, he will hold campaign rallies in the eastern districts of Jungnang and Gangdong.
Yoon's campaigning focused on the southeastern region comprising Busan, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party is expected to join Yoon on the campaign trail this weekend, his aides said.
Ahn dropped out of the race Thursday to support Yoon, delivering a possible boost to the opposition's chances of winning the election.
