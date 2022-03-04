Go to Contents
(LEAD) Gov't to push back COVID-19 curfew on restaurants, cafes to 11 p.m.

09:34 March 04, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with minister's remarks, background)

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The government will push back the anti-COVID-19 business curfew on cafes, restaurants and other multiuse facilities by an hour to 11 p.m. starting Saturday, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.

Despite soaring infections, the government decided to extend the operating hours for 12 kinds of multiuse facilities in an effort to help small businesses suffering from prolonged anti-virus restrictions, Jeon said during a COVID-19 response meeting.

The new curfew will be effective until March 20, and the current six-person cap on private gatherings will remain in place, he said.

"The government took into consideration the prolonged and worsening hardship of business owners and small merchants despite a series of government compensations and partial easings of social distancing," Jeon said.

The revision is also in line with the government's recent shift to a virus response system focusing on high-risk COVID-19 patients as well as a decision to suspend the enforcement of the vaccine pass system, he said.

The minister said the hospital bed occupancy rate for seriously ill COVID-19 patients surpassed 50 percent this week, but key indicators such as the fatality rate or the rate of patients in critical condition remain manageable within the country's medical response capacity.

A commercial district in Seoul remains quiet on March 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

