Military reports 1,225 more COVID-19 cases

14:37 March 04, 2022

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 1,225 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 22,916.

The new cases included 766 from the Army, 170 from the Air Force, 110 from the Navy, 90 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 80 from the Marine Corps.

There were also eight cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,481 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

