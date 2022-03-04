Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
2.1 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
SEOUL -- A 2.1 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site early Friday, South Korea's weather agency said.
The quake struck about 33 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 2:15 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Kilju is where North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located.
N.K. leader attends tree planting event with party officials
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has planted memorial trees with key ruling party officials in Pyongyang to mark his country's tree-planting day, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Kim attended the event with participants of the recently concluded Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea, where they reviewed progress in key party tasks and pledged to improve them.
N. Korea cancels Pyongyang marathon for 3rd straight year amid COVID-19
SEOUL -- North Korea has canceled the annual Pyongyang marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the third consecutive year, a tour agency has said.
The event, also known as the Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon, was originally scheduled for April 10 in Pyongyang, but Koryo Tours, a Beijing-based tour agency specializing in North Korea tours, said on its website, "2022's Pyongyang Marathon has officially been cancelled."
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
NEW YORK/SEOUL -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song blamed the United States for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Washington's "hegemonic policy" is threatening the peace and security of other sovereign states.
Kim made the remarks at an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly held in New York on Tuesday (New York time), as dozens of other speakers urged Russia to stop its military attacks on Ukraine.
N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged "a devoted forced march for the people" and their ideological education in his speech concluding a three-day conference of the ruling Workers' Party, state media said Tuesday.
Kim made the appeal Monday during an address for the closure of the 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea held in Pyongyang, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
N. Korea still claims zero cases of COVID-19
SEOUL -- North Korea has reported to the World Health Organization that the country has seen no cases of the coronavirus after more than 56,000 people have undergone tests so far, WHO data showed Tuesday.
The North has claimed it has remained coronavirus-free since the pandemic began two years ago.
According to the latest WHO statistics, 56,227 North Koreans have been tested for COVID-19 so far, but none of them were found to be infected.
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday blamed the United States' "hegemonic policy" for the Ukrainian crisis in its first official statement on Russia's ongoing invasion of the European country.
"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the U.S. and the West, which indulge themselves in high-handedness and arbitrariness towards other countries," the North's Korean Central News Agency quoted an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.
N. Korea slams U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy as anti-China 'document of confrontation'
SEOUL -- North Korea has lambasted the United States for its recently unveiled Indo-Pacific strategy, calling it a "document of confrontation" to isolate China, its foreign ministry said Monday.
Earlier this month, the White House released a document on its strategy on the region, highlighting a focus on marshaling "collective capacity" from a network of regional allies and partners amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
(3rd LD) N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
SEOUL -- North Korea claimed Monday to have carried out an "important test" for developing a "reconnaissance satellite" despite South Korea's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.
Sunday's test came amid concerns the North could fire a long-range rocket under the disguise of a satellite launch or conduct other provocative acts following its veiled threat last month to suspend its voluntary moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
