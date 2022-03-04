Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. senators voice concern over possible use of cryptocurrency by N. Korea to evade sanctions
SEOUL -- A group of U.S. senators has expressed concerns over the possibility of such "adversaries" as North Korea and Russia using cryptocurrency to evade international sanctions and urged relevant authorities to ensure strong enforcement of sanctions compliance in the cryptocurrency industry.
In a joint letter sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday (Washington time) amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, four senators -- Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Jack Reed (D-RI) -- pointed out that "rogue states" and other actors could use digital currency to conceal cross-border transactions for "nefarious purposes."
------------
Ukraine crisis causes delay in S. Korea,-U.S.-Japan talks to arrange defense ministerial meeting: official
SEOUL -- The armed conflict in Ukraine has led to a delay in talks among South Korea, the United States and Japan to arrange their in-person defense ministerial meeting, a Seoul official said Thursday.
The three countries have been in talks to set up a meeting among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi, in line with an agreement at their phone talks last month to meet face-to-face at a "mutually agreed-upon" date.
The three defense chiefs have been trying to meet in an apparent move to highlight their cooperation in countering North Korea's military threats in the wake of a series of its weapons tests, including Sunday's ballistic missile test.
------------
S. Korean, Russian diplomats discuss North Korea's recent missile test
SEOUL -- Senior diplomats from South Korea and Russia held phone talks Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile test, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday in its eighth weapons test this year.
------------
N. Korea's reluctance to forgo nukes could rise amid Ukraine crisis: ex-USFK chiefs
SEOUL -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further increase North Korea's reluctance to abandon nuclear arms, former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) chiefs have said, raising the need for Seoul and Washington to beef up their combined readiness.
In its monthly newsletter, the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation (KUSAF) released a summary of their recent comments on the Ukraine crisis and its ramifications on the Korean Peninsula without identifying them.
------------
Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden left out North Korea in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that laid out various challenges facing his country, including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. leader, however, thanked South Korea, along with dozens of other countries, for condemning what he called Russia's "unjustified" and "totally unprovoked" aggression on Ukraine.
------------
Human rights crises in N. Korea and others require international attention: Blinken
WASHINGTON -- Human rights crises in countries such as North Korea demand the United Nations and its member states' efforts to address them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday while urging the international community to condemn what he called Russia's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Even as we focus on the crisis in Ukraine, it is far from the only part of the world where the council's attention is needed," Blinken said in a virtual meeting with the U.N. Human Rights Council.
------------
U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage
WASHINGTON -- The United States and nine other member countries of the U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned North Korea's recent missile launch while urging Pyongyang to engage in sustained dialogue.
The call came in a joint press conference that followed a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss issues including North Korea's latest missile test.
------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, China hold video talks on Ukraine, peninsula security, bilateral ties
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China held video talks Friday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, security on the Korean Peninsula and ties between the two countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, came amid multinational efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and renewed tensions over Sunday's North Korean ballistic missile launch.
(END)