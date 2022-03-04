Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Feb. 28 -- N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch
N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis
U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage
March 1 -- Human rights crises in N. Korea and others require international attention: Blinken
N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'
Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
2 -- N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
S. Korean, Russian diplomats discuss North Korea's recent missile test
3 -- N.K. leader attends tree planting event with party officials
