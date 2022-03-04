'Minari' actress Youn Yuh-jung to present at this year's Oscars
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Youn Yuh-jung, who became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar last year, will present at this year's event, organizers have said.
The veteran actress is among the six big-name figures set to present at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday (U.S. time) on social media.
The list also includes Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock.
Youn won best supporting actress for the American immigration film "Minari" at last year's Oscars.
"Youn is scheduled to leave for the United States to attend the Oscars ceremony," her talent agency Hook Entertainment said. "We haven't been informed yet on exactly which award she will present but guess it would be the same category, the best supporting actress."
This year's Oscars ceremony will return to its usual home, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, after last year's pandemic-forced move to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.
