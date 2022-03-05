Korean-language dailies

-- Turnout of first-day early voting hits record high of 17.57 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party warns of backlash from merger of opposition candidates; opposition stresses yearning for regime change (Kookmin Daily)

-- Turnout of first-day early voting hits record high of 17.57 percent (Donga Ilbo)

-- Early voting hottest ever (Segye Times)

-- Continue or change: 7.77 mln already cast ballots (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Yoon neck and neck; turnout of first-day early voting hits all-time high of 17.57 percent (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 7.76 mln already cast ballots (Hankyoreh)

-- Strong wildfire threatens nuclear power plant, LNG base (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 7.76 mln cast ballots on first day of early voting (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 7.76 mln cast ballots on first day of early voting (Korea Economic Daily)

