(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with S. Korean military's explanation throughout; RECASTS throughout)
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, just four days ahead of the presidential election here.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 8:48 a.m. It did not elaborate.
The latest launch, the North's ninth show of force this year, came less than a week after it claimed to have conducted a "reconnaissance satellite" development test that the South called a ballistic missile launch.
"Currently, our military is tracking and monitoring (North Korean) movements regarding the possibility of an additional launch and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The North's continued saber-rattling signals that it seeks to bolster its military presence when the armed conflict in Ukraine is gobbling up global attention, observers said.
Concerns have persisted that the North would continue to engage in provocative acts as it made a veiled threat in January to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests.
Since the start of this year, the North has launched a barrage of missiles, including its self-proclaimed hypersonic missile, using various platforms, such as a road-mobile launcher and a railway-borne one.
Saturday's launch came as Pyongyang seeks to strengthen internal solidarity amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington and economic woes aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)