NSC to hold emergency meeting over N. Korea's projectile launch
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) is set to hold an emergency meeting Saturday over North Korea's launch of an unidentified projectile, Cheong Wa Dae said.
National security adviser Suh Hoon will preside over the meeting from 10 a.m., Cheong Wa Dae said. North Korea fired the unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said, in the North's ninth show of force this year.
The North's latest show of force came just four days before South Korea holds a presidential election.
The launch came less than a week after North Korea claimed to have conducted a test for development of a "reconnaissance satellite" despite South Korea's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.
The North conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch.
