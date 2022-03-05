Go to Contents
Samsung Electronics allegedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked

16:13 March 05, 2022

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has allegedly been hacked by a foreign hacking group, which breached its confidential source code and other classified data, industry sources and media reports said Saturday.

Data extortion entity Lapsus$ has claimed that it hacked the system of the South Korean tech giant and leaked up to 190 gigabytes of its data and source code online, according to the sources.

It also said that it uploaded the leaked data for download via torrent.

Samsung officials said they are now assessing the situation.

This photo, taken on Jan. 27, 2022, shows the headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in Seoul. (Yonhap)

