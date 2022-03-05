Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai steel #steelmaker

Hyundai Steel worker killed in factory accident

17:02 March 05, 2022

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A worker died at a plant of South Korea's major steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. on Saturday after being run over by a steel structure, the labor ministry said.

The 24-year-old worker, affiliated with a service provider for the company, was struck by a steel structure at a factory in the western county of Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, at around 1:40 p.m. while on duty.

The labor ministry ordered the steelmaker to suspend the operation and has been conducting a probe into exactly what caused the case and if there were any illegalities.

From January, a new industrial accident punishment law went into effect, under which owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won in the event of serious workplace accidents.

The accident took place just three days after a 57-year-old worker of the steelmaker died after falling into a melting pot at a mill in the western city of Dangjin.

The steelmaker has come under criticism over a series of deadly workplace accidents. Since 2007, around 30 workers have been killed on duty, though Hyundai has vowed to seek measures to ensure the safety of its workers.

Member of the Korean Metal Workers' Union hold a protest condemning Hyundai Steel and the government over the death of a worker on duty at Hyundai's factory in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, on March 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK