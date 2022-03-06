Go to Contents
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 240,000 for 3rd day

09:48 March 06, 2022

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed above 240,000 for the third consecutive day Sunday amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The country reported 243,628 new COVID-19 infections, including 243,540 local cases, raising the total caseload to 4,456,264, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily tally fell from 254,327 cases Saturday and a record-high 266,853 cases Friday. Daily cases surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday since the country reported the first virus case in January 2020.

The total COVID-19 caseload surpassed 4 million Saturday, just five days after reaching the 3 million mark. The total count surpassed the 1 million mark earlier this month, the KDCA said.

The surge in infections pushed up the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and critically ill patients.

The country added 161 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,957. The fatality rate was 0.20 percent.

The number of seriously ill virus patients fell to 885 from 896 a day earlier.

This photo taken on March 5, 2022, shows people lined up to cast ballots in early voting for the presidential election at a polling station in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

