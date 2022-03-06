National election commission apologizes over poor management of early voting
10:10 March 06, 2022
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national election commission on Sunday apologized for allegedly poor management of the early voting for the March 9 presidential election, but it dismissed any suggestion of electoral foul play.
"We are sorry and regretful for having caused inconvenience during the early voting for COVID-19 patients yesterday," the commission said in a statement, vowing to swiftly address the issue for the upcoming election day.
