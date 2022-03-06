Military deploys troops, choppers to eastern coast to help contain wildfires
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday sent 2,240 troops and 26 choppers to the country's eastern coastal areas, as the country has struggled to contain wildfires in the region since last week.
Defense Minister Suh Wook also chaired a meeting with the top brass of all service branches to discuss the military's response to the wildfires in and around North Gyeongsang and Gangwon Provinces.
During the meeting, Suh instructed the military to maintain close coordination with related organizations and "utilize all available assets" to contain the wildfires, according to the defense ministry.
The country's eastern coast areas have been struck by the wildfires since Friday, with 15,420 hectares of woodland destroyed so far.
Since Friday, the Army has deployed 53 choppers and 2,756 soldiers to the scene to help contain the fire. The Air Force also sent 10 helicopters and 159 service members. The Navy and the Marine Corps also deployed 880 and 1,109 troops to the scene, the military added.
