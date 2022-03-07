Korean-language dailies

-- Election watchdog creates confusion in voting by COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Fairness' questioned in poor management of early voting (Kookmin Daily)

-- Election watchdog under fire for poor management of early voting (Donga Ilbo)

-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Big chaos in early voting by COVID-19 patients (Segye Times)

-- Baskets used as ballot box in presidential election in 21st century (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Worst early voting problem created by election watchdog (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Wildfire continues for 3rd day in Uljin (Hankyoreh)

-- Chaos in early voting provides pretext for 'defiance' of election results (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Worst logistics problem in wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Korea Economic Daily)

