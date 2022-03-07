Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Election watchdog creates confusion in voting by COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Fairness' questioned in poor management of early voting (Kookmin Daily)
-- Election watchdog under fire for poor management of early voting (Donga Ilbo)
-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Big chaos in early voting by COVID-19 patients (Segye Times)
-- Baskets used as ballot box in presidential election in 21st century (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Worst early voting problem created by election watchdog (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Wildfire continues for 3rd day in Uljin (Hankyoreh)
-- Chaos in early voting provides pretext for 'defiance' of election results (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Poor management of early voting emerges as hot potato ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Worst logistics problem in wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fires in east worst in decade (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Record-high early turnout marred by poor management (Korea Herald)
-- Early voting for COVID patients tainted by ballot rigging allegations (Korea Times)
(END)