(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 7)

Korea reported a 3.7 percent rise in consumer prices in February from a year earlier, driven by soaring oil prices. What's notable is that the inflation rate stayed above 3 percent for the fifth month straight. The Bank of Korea (BOK) revised up its 2022 inflation projection to 3.1 percent last month from the 2 percent projection it made in November. Yet some forecast inflation to exceed 4 percent this year for the first time in 11 years. Nevertheless, the central bank left its 2022 economic growth projection unchanged at 3 percent. However, pessimism is increasing that the economy may not grow that much.