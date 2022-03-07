Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK satellite #pro-NK paper

N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper

11:24 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will launch a rocket carrying satellite at a "time and place" as determined by its leadership, a pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday with regard to the secretive nation's stated development of a "reconnaissance satellite."

On Saturday, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, which its state media described as "another important test" for the satellite program.

"(The satellite) will fly toward space at a time and place decided by the supreme leadership," the Japan-based Choson Sinbo said. "With satellite development in focus, the (North's) National Aerospace Development Administration has pursued the project under a timetable outlined by the supreme leadership." The supreme leadership in the communist regime apparently refers to leader Kim Jong-un.

Many observers say the North seems to be moving fast to resume its long-range missile tests in the coming weeks or months.

In this file photo, a news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Feb. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK