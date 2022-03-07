Go to Contents
Recommended #Seventeen #The 8 #coronavirus

Seventeen's The 8 tests positive for COVID-19

13:33 March 07, 2022

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Seventeen's The 8 tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the group's seventh member to catch the virus, the group's agency said Monday.

"The 8 tested negative through a self-test kit Saturday. But he later received a polymerase chain reaction examination, as he experienced a mild cough, which returned a positive result on Monday morning," Pledis Entertainment said.

He is now receiving treatment at home without showing special symptoms, it added.

A file photo of K-pop group Seventeen, provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Earlier, six members of the group -- Wonwoo, Vernon, Hoshi, S.Coups, DK and Seungkwan -- tested positive for COVID-19. The latest case brought to seven the total number of members of the 13-piece group who were confirmed to have been infected.

A file photo of Seventeen's The 8 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

