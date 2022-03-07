Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Ruling party chief hit by object during campaigning, rushed to hospital
SEOUL -- An unidentified assailant struck ruling Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil in the head with an unknown object during campaigning in Seoul on Monday and Song was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, party officials said.
Song was campaigning in the Sinchon area for Wednesday's presidential election when the attack happened.
S. Korea joins global move to suspend transactions with Russia's central bank
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to suspend transactions with Russia's central bank, joining the global move to impose additional sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The government said it will announce details after consulting with related government agencies.
Complaints filed against election authorities over poor management of virus patients' early voting
SEOUL -- Civic groups have filed complaints against top officials of the National Election Commission (NEC) over their alleged mishandling of the early voting for the March 9 presidential election among COVID-19 patients last week.
The election watchdog came under fire over the weekend following revelations that virus patients were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes, and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during the early voting for infected voters on Saturday.
N.K. leadership to decide time for satellite launch: pro-N.K. paper
SEOUL -- North Korea will launch a rocket carrying satellite at a "time and place" as determined by its leadership, a pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday with regard to the secretive nation's stated development of a "reconnaissance satellite."
On Saturday, the North fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea, which its state media described as "another important test" for the satellite program.
U.N. set to hold meeting on N. Korea's latest missile launch: Seoul official
SEOUL -- The United Nations Security Council plans to convene a session this week in response to North Korea's latest projectile launch, a South Korean government official said Monday.
It would be the second meeting of the council in about a week in connection with such a move by the recalcitrant regime.
All-out battle under way to extinguish east coast wildfires
SEOUL -- Firefighting authorities on Monday mobilized all available manpower and equipment to contain the main fires in the eastern coastal areas hit by massive wildfires for the fourth day, as strong winds there showed signs of fading.
The wildfires spurred by high winds amid dry conditions have burned an estimated 16,755 hectares of woodland, the size of 23,466 soccer fields, in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and neighboring coastal areas as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000 for 4th day
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed above 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day Monday as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to fuel a surge in infections.
The country reported 210,716 new COVID-19 infections, including 210,628 local cases, raising the total caseload to 4,666,977, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Election watchdog to announce upgraded measures for virus patients' voting
SEOUL -- Election authorities were set to hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss measures to ensure ballots of COVID-19 patients are dealt with properly after a mishandling of such votes in early voting sparked widespread complaints of foul play.
The National Election Commission (NEC) has repeatedly apologized over the weekend following revelations that virus patients were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers.
