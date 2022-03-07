S. Korea negative about supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sees "limits" in providing lethal arms to Ukraine, the defense ministry said Monday, in an apparent rejection of Kyiv's calls for weapons support to repel Russia's attack.
Boo Seung-chan, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks, stressing the Seoul government is weighing other possible options to support the Eastern European country.
"What I'd like to make clear is that there are limits in providing lethal weapons," Boo told a regular press briefing, noting that Ukraine has sent a document to South Korea and other countries to ask for military and humanitarian support.
Boo refused to comment on specific support options under consideration, saying, "It is a matter being discussed diplomatically."
But a defense ministry official here said that Seoul's focus lies on providing largely humanitarian support, such as blankets and field rations.
Kyiv is said to have requested the provision of rifles, anti-tank missiles, helmets, bullet-proof vests and satellite information.
Last month, Ukraine's top envoy in Seoul, Dmytro Ponomarenko, made a specific call for South Korea to help strengthen his country's cybersecurity capabilities.
