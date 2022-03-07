Amid MLB lockout, KBO club Eagles to allow Ryu Hyun-jin to keep training in March

During a typical offseason, Ryu spends a few weeks in South Korea before traveling back to the United States for spring training in February. However, with the lockout dragging on, Ryu joined the Eagles on Feb. 3, two days after the start of their spring training. After working out in the southern town of Geoje, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club moved into their home park in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Feb. 21.