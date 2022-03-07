ICT minister tests positive for COVID-19 after attending MWC 2022
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science minister has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a global mobile technology trade fair in Spain last week, government officials said Monday.
Science and ICT Minister Lim Hye-sook was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus Friday, after receiving a polymerase chain reaction test the previous day. Lim has gone into self-isolation until March 10.
Lim attended the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 3 in Barcelona. It is one of the top three annual tech events in the world, along with the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States and the IFA in Germany.
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed above 200,000 for the fourth consecutive day Monday as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to fuel a surge in infections.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki have also tested positive for COVID-19.
