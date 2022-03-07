Moon denounces attack on ruling party chief as 'terror against democracy'
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in denounced Monday's attack on ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil as "terror against democracy."
"Election violence is terror against democracy. It should never happen. Hate and violence can not change the world," Moon said in the statement, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Song was campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area for Wednesday's presidential election when an assailant came up to him from behind and struck him in the head several times with a hammer wrapped in a black plastic bag, video footage showed.
Song was rushed to a nearby hospital with bleeding from his head and received stitches, DP officials said.
The assailant was identified as a Youtuber in his 70s.
