Number of surviving S. Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan down 585 over past year
GWANGJU, South Korea, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered surviving South Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan decreased by 585 for the past year, data showed Monday.
A civic group unveiled government statistics on medical assistance provided to people who were conscripted to work in Japan during World War II.
The data showed the number of recipients stood at 1,815 in January, down from last year's 2,400. Of them, 116 are women.
The number has steadily dropped -- 8,075 in 2016, 6,570 in 2017, 5,245 in 2018, 4,034 in 2019 and 3,140 in 2020.
The elderly victims have received 800,000 won (US$650) per year in medical subsidy from the government since 2009. Most of them are living in long-term care facilities, according to the group.
"Many victims have passed every year, so the government's diplomatic efforts are needed to get Japan's apology and compensation," the group said.
(END)